Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is TCP Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.54. 4,241,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,257,504. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.25.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

