Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

