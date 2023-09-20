Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

