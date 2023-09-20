Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 21 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 21 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 726 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($188.85).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Andrew Livingston acquired 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £146.20 ($181.10).

On Tuesday, August 8th, Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.13), for a total transaction of £373,762.18 ($462,978.05).

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 705 ($8.73) per share, for a total transaction of £155.10 ($192.12).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 746.80 ($9.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 726.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 692.64. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 762 ($9.44). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,211.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,442.62%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 755 ($9.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.31).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

