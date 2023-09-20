Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

HCCI opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.