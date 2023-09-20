Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.