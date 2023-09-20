Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 466.7%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 39,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

