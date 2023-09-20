Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

