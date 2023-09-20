Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,128,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,106,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,688,000 after buying an additional 211,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after buying an additional 175,775 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

