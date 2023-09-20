Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAOF
Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance
About Fibra Terrafina
Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Terrafina
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.