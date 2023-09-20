Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAOF

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

About Fibra Terrafina

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

(Get Free Report)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.