F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,621,000 after purchasing an additional 861,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.