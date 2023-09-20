Erickson Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,652 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,506 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

