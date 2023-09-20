Ergo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $296,480.61 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $68.34 million and $296,480.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,114.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00241537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.46 or 0.00787270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00542753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00057248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00115049 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,754,373 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

