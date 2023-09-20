Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ESTE opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,246,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.