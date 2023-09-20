DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Aslan Saranga Buys 40,000 Shares

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Aslan Saranga bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($495.48).
DP Eurasia Stock Performance
Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46. DP Eurasia has a 52 week low of GBX 36.46 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £95.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,662.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.
DP Eurasia Company Profile
