DMC Group LLC Acquires 43 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.36.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.