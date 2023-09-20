Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

