Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Acquires £98,000 in Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($121,392.30).

Currys Stock Up 2.7 %

CURY opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. Currys plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.38 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.15 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.87.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.66) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

