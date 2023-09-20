Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,951 shares of company stock worth $105,291. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Culp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.