Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 236,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,219. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $164.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

