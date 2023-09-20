Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.12% and a return on equity of 464.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

