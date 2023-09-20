Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

