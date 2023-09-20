Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 253 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $849.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $873.84 and a 200-day moving average of $766.83. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

