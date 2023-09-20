Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.25.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

