Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

