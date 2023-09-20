Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Featured Articles
