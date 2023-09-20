Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 887,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SID opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

