Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $70,112,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

