Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSSE. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,851 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

