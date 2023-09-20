Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of QQQ opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.25. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
