Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERT. TheStreet lowered Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Certara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Certara by 584.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

