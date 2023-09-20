Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.