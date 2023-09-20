Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $25,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

