Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $26.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.