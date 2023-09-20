Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

