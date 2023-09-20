BTIG Research Increases Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $17.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLX. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:HLX opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.84 million. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

