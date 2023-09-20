Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price at $54.29

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Essent Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,776. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,728,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,403,000 after buying an additional 415,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.