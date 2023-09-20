Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $185.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

