Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 67,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

