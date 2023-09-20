Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,224.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGF opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.