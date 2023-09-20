Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 945 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGT opened at $427.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.12 and a 200-day moving average of $411.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.