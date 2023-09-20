Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $222,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

