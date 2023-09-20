Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Benesse Price Performance

BSEFY opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Benesse has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

