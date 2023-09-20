Ben Habib Acquires 10,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,229.65).

Ben Habib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Ben Habib purchased 10,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,353.52).

First Property Group Stock Up 2.8 %

FPO opened at GBX 17.99 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.81. First Property Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.95 million, a P/E ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

