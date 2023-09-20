Bank of America Trims Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Target Price to $73.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

OMC opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

