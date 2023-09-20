Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

