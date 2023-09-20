Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.3% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 334.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.5 %

AVY stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.90. 110,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.