Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 5.7 %

ASMB stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

