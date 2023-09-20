Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 5.7 %
ASMB stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assembly Biosciences
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.