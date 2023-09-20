Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $42.50

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 40.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $5,222,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 78,336 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $613.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.67. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

