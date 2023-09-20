Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $26.10.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.