Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $89.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.56.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

